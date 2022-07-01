Bill Gates Posts His 48-year-old Resume, Says 'I'm Sure Yours Looks A Lot Better'

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and one of the richest men in the world, continues to inspire many youngsters who are starting their careers. Earlier, he shared his resume from 1974, which left netizens amazed. He said that resumes nowadays look a lot better than his 48-year-old resume. But netizens think that his resume looks perfect as he achieved a lot at the age of 20.

Sharing his resume, Bill Gates wrote, "Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago."

The resume mentioned his name as William H. Gates and the university mentioned is Harvard University. He also mentioned that he had taken courses like operating systems structure, database management, compiler construction, and computer graphics. Further, it says that he received A's in all the courses.

The resume also has details about Bill Gates' height and weight. One LinkedIn user noticed this and wrote, "I have to say that I'm glad that we’re no longer required to share our personal details on our resumes; details such as height, weight, # of dependents. Does anyone know if these details are still required for specific professions or companies?" Another person commented, "Height and weight on your resume. The 70s were a totally different time."

Meanwhile, others have mentioned that the resume is not mediocre at all. "Bill Gates I read a 20 year old, with 5 programming languages, straight As at Harvard (ok, there’s grade inflation), designed an entire cobal based payment system. That IS NOT MEDIOCRE, circa 1974," one person commented.

Bill Gates held the title of the world's richest man till 2017 and was surpassed by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Recently, he met South Indian cinema superstar Mahesh Babu and also posted a picture with him. He wrote, "Great minds eat alike. I enjoyed meeting you and Namrata!".