Biker Thrashed By Moving Truck Due To Carelessness Of Car Driver; Cop Shares Video | Watch

In a horrific incident, two men travelling on a motorcycle were accidentally thrashed by a moving truck after a man opens the car door carelessly in the middle of the bus and the bikers were hit by the door. The video was shared by the deputy commissioner of police (east Bengaluru), Kala Krishnaswamy, and he tried to convey the message to people to stay attentive on the road.

The video has taken over the internet and is doing rounds. In the viral video, the biker can be seen coming from one end, while there was a car parked on another end and the driver of the car opened the car door carelessly in the middle of the road. After which the biker was hit by the door of the car and collided with a moving truck. This negligence of the car driver resulted in a horrific accident, and later, numerous bystanders can be seen rushing to the biker's aid.

Sharing the video, DCP wrote, "Please be aware when you are opening the doors of your vehicle and avoid fatal mishaps."

Take a look at the video here:

Sometimes while travelling there are blind spots that can lead to severe accidents resulting in loss of life. Therefore it is always advised to be cautious on the road while travelling in a car or a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the police across the country have always advised people who are travelling on the bike to wear a helmet. Several videos of such horrible accidents have appeared online where people have been saved in the nick of the moment due to helmets. As per information shared by the World Bank, with only 1 per cent of the world's vehicles, India witnessed almost 10 per cent of crash-related deaths.



World Bank's report further states that each year road accidents cost the Indian economy between 5 per cent and 7 per cent of GDP.