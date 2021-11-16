New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A motorcycle rider narrowly avoided an accident while going from Srinagar to Ladakh. He lost control of his bike as he rode through the narrow parts of the Zoji La pass behind a truck loaded with iron pipes. A video of the same incident, captured by another motorcycle rider on his action camera, is making rounds all over the internet.

In the video shared by YouTube channel ViralHog, which has already gained 5,100 views, a Royal Enfield Classic rider can be seen narrowly escaping the near-death experience. The motorcycle rider was riding from Srinagar to Leh and got stuck behind a slowly moving tuck at the Zoji La pass on the way, which is one of the trickiest passes to ride in the Ladakh region. The truck was loaded with iron pipes and was climbing the pass at a slow speed.

To avoid getting stuck for a long time, the Classic rider attempted to overtake the truck from the road’s edge. Another rider who was riding behind him warned him to ride carefully. The Classic rider abandoned the plan of overtaking but continued to ride on the edge of the cliff. While riding behind the truck, he got dangerously close to one of the iron pipes stretching out. To save himself from getting hurt, the rider lost his control over the slippery and muddy road surface of the Zoji La due to a possible snowfall or rainfall in the region. In an attempt to gain his control back on the motorcycle, the rider slipped on his motorcycle and reached the edge of the path, adjacent to a cliff. Thankfully, he managed to pull over and get control of his motorcycle just at the right time, thereby saving his life.

"Everything about this video is legit, life-threatening. The road, the truck, the cliff, the traffic behind. Attempting to pass seems about as reasonable as texting while driving. Oh wait..." wrote one user while reacting to the video. “Mistakes or accidents happen when you rush... Please be careful all,” said another.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha