New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: People who are homeless and less fortunate often end up begging on the streets. It is considered a very common sight in India, that less fortunate people roam on streets and markets with a beggar's bowl in their hand seeking a little amount of help for themselves. Alternatively, this less fortunate who resides in Bihar's Betiah in West Champaran is a little updated with tech.

Raju Prasad who hails from Bihar roams the streets of his city with all types of QR codes and e-wallets such as Google Pay, Phone Pe and Paytm seeking help. He has taken begging to another level.

Raju, 40-years old is often seeing telling passers-by, "If you don't have a change in coins, don't worry. You can pay me through Phone Pe or any other eWallet. Now I have availed the facility of digital payment."

He claims that "I faced a survival crisis as a majority of people came with the excuse that they didn’t have a loose change. They would say they aren’t required to carry cash or coins in this digital age. So, I finally opened a bank account and created e-wallets."

Raju has now opened his account in the State Bank of India and he seeks alms through digital payment now.

“I was told to submit an Aadhar card and PAN card for opening the account. I had the Aaadhar card but didn’t have the PAN card. I had to struggle hard to arrange one,” he said.

Raju can be often seen wearing a digital payment system around his neck that allows people to scan the QR Code and send him money directly to his bank account in SBI.

Despite, the e-wallets and availability of digital payments, Raju mostly gets coins and petty cash from the people of the countryside. However, “It’s mostly youngsters, students and city residents who offer me alms through e-wallets but local villagers and passengers still put coins in my begging bowl,” he reveals.

