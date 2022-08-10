'Qismat Ki Hawa': Old Meme Of Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav Goes Viral As JD(U) Reunites With RJD

Nitish Kumar's exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has become a hot topic in India as the Janata Dal (United) supremo has reunited with his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Lalu Prasad Yadav to retain his position as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

This has also left social media abuzz with memes. One such meme is the 'Gaya Meme' that resurfaced on the internet and the netizens just can't keep calm about it! It features Nitish and Lalu shaking their heads to the tunes of the popular song 'Qismat ki hawa' from Albela (1951).

The netizens believe that the meme is aptest to describe the current Bihar political crisis. Check it out here:

The meme actually dates back to December 2020. The page, however, has shared another hilarious meme to describe the current situation in Bihar, which features a compilation of some internet content creators. The video is a satirical depiction of the political fate of Nitish after he reunited with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Check it out here:

Nitish did a similar thing in 2015 after his first exit from the NDA. In 2013, he ended his alliance with the BJP after the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi was declared the NDA's Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and two years after that, he joined the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

The Mahagathbandhan won the 2015 Bihar polls, but Nitish left the alliance in 2017 only to join hands with the BJP again. Nitish at that time had cited his zero corruption plank after charges were levelled against his then deputy and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav.

Five years later, 71-year-old Nitish, however, has made another U-turn only to join hands with the RJD again. "It was decided at the party meeting that we quit the NDA. I have, therefore, resigned as the NDA's Chief Minister," Nitish said after resigning from his position following his meeting JD(U)'s MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.