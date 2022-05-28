New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A few days back video of a 10-year-old girl from Bihar went viral on the internet. In the video, the girl was seen struggling and hopping on one leg in order to reach school. As soon as the video went online, it reached millions of people and touched their hearts. As result, the girl will now be able to walk thanks to an artificial limb.

A picture of the same girl is doing rounds on the internet where she can be seen wearing a prosthetic leg or artificial limb. The picture was shared by Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. Further, the girl has been identified as Seema, from the Jamui district.

Sharing the video, Sharan wrote, “power of social media”

Seema's video won millions of hearts. People were stunned to see the video of the kid and her zeal for education. Two years back, Seema lost her one leg in an accident. However, her zeal and interest in studies drove her towards pursuing her studies, and she continued going to schooling hopping on a single leg.

Seema had to hop one kilometer daily to the school in her village. Several social media platforms shared Seema's video, after which it got the attention of the officials.

Officials as well as Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also re-tweeted the video. While Bihar Minister Dr. Ashok Choudhary said that he feels proud that kids in Bihar are soo inclined towards studies that they are ready to break all the hurdles, Sonu Sood said Seema would not have to hop on one leg anymore.

“I am sending the ticket the time has come to walk on both feet,” Sonu tweeted.

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Times of India, the education department provided the artificial limb to Seema.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen