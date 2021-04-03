Hop Shoots are generally found in the international markets costing around Rs 85,000 per Kg. In India, a farmer from Bihar is growing this world's costliest vegetable

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Farmers never shy away from making efforts in terms of agricultural productivity and to earn few cents extra from before. They always put their best foot forward and turns every risk factors into winning. Talking about this risk factor, a farmer from Bihar has also taken a similar risk and is now creating a heavy buzz on social media. A farmer named Amresh Singh is growing the world's costliest vegetable Hop Shoots.

Hailing from Bihar's Aurangabad district, Amresh invested Rs 2.5 lakh to grow this vegetable on his farm and turned out successful. This vegetable is generally found in the international markets costing around Rs 85,000 per Kg. As per the News18 report, he used five katha of his land to grow Hop Shoots and has not used any kind of chemical fertilizers or pesticides to increase the productivity or income of the crop. So far, 60 per cent of the cultivation has happened successfully.

Sharing the inspiring story of Amresh, IAS Supriya Sahu took to her Twitter handle and dropped the post informing her followers about the achievement of this farmer. She wrote, "One kilogram of this vegetable costs about Rs 1 lakh ! World's costliest vegetable,'hop-shoots' is being cultivated by Amresh Singh an enterprising farmer from Bihar, the first one in India. Can be a game changer for Indian farmers"

Here have a look:

One kilogram of this vegetable costs about Rs 1 lakh ! World's costliest vegetable,'hop-shoots' is being cultivated by Amresh Singh an enterprising farmer from Bihar, the first one in India. Can be a game changer for Indian farmers 💪https://t.co/7pKEYLn2Wa @PMOIndia #hopshoots pic.twitter.com/4FCvVCdG1m — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 31, 2021

What is Hoop Shoots?

Scientifically known as Humulus Lupulus, is a perennial plant. A native of Europe and North America, this vegetable was initially believed to be a weed. However, soon, people's confusion cleared when they got to know about its properties. Hop Shoots is said to have antibacterial effects and can be used as a stability agent in beer, flavouring or bittering, as per agrifarming.in website.

Why is Hop Shoots Costly?

As per a report in The Guardian, hop shoots are 'back-breaking to harvest' and this is the only reason why it is so expensive. They are so tiny that it takes great effort and time to collect hundreds of hop shoots to fill a carrier bag.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv