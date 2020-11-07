As WhatsApp went live with its payment feature it triggered a meme fest on social media and netizens couldn't stop themselves from going ROFL all over it, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: WhatsApp is all set to take on the digital payment and transaction market as it has rolled out its payment services in India after receiving a nod from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Now, the Indian users will be able to transfer money through the WhatsApp chat mode. On Friday, the company expanded the feature to all. Now, all you need is a debit card with a bank that supports UPI and you can set it up straight away.

The CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg released an official statement in which he said, "Now you can send money to your friends and family through WhatsApp as easily as sending a message. There’s no fee, and it’s supported by more than 140 banks. And because it’s WhatsApp, it’s secure and private too."

However, this message triggered a meme fest on social media and netizens couldn't stop themselves from going ROFL all over it.

One of the users wrote, "#WhatsAppPay to all other aap

#WhatsApp 'Hum aapko Join Karna Chahte hai.'

Another user wrote, "Here some people are tweeting about Whatsapp pay finally being officially available in India, & here I am..unable to find Whatsapp pay option in the first place"

#WhatsAppPay will start working now



Friend -Bhai thode paise WhatsApp pay karde please kaam tha



Me : pic.twitter.com/NPCVonPYGO — Tarun Kumar Mohanty (@TarunKumarMoha5) November 6, 2020

*Me plans to use #WhatsAppPay *

Meanwhile Paytm & other apps on my phone: pic.twitter.com/DLjJ7nK8d7 — Titiksha Negi ||Definitely Not|| (@negi_titiksha) November 6, 2020

Yet another said, "#WhatsAppPay now available for

Users in India

Mark Zuckerberg : 'Jalwa Hai Humara Yahan'

Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp 💸 This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. pic.twitter.com/bM1hMEB7sb — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) November 6, 2020

WhatsApp in its tweet wrote, "Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp ?? This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma