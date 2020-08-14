A day before the 74th Indian Independence Day, Mahindra on Thursday shared a video showing a young boy singing the national anthem. Anand said that he finds it the “best retention” of our anthem and watches it every year ahead of the Independence Day to boost his “josh" for the occasion.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the most active Indian business personalities on social media. The industrialist never shies away from sharing his thoughts, motivational messages, and smart innovations with his followers on Twitter.

A day before the 74th Indian Independence Day, Mahindra on Friday shared a video showing a young boy singing the national anthem. Anand said that he finds it the “best retention” of our anthem and watches it every year ahead of the Independence Day to boost his “josh" for the occasion.

“I saw this first a year or more ago. I’ve stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day. It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time. #friday,” Mahindra tweeted.

Watch the video here:

I saw this first a year or more ago. I've stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day. It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time. #friday pic.twitter.com/gFnj66cisd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2020

In the following tweet, Anand asked his followers that if anybody knew the family of the young boy, they could get him sing an “updated version” of it.

“In fact if his parents see this tweet , or if anyone knows the family, I wonder if we could get him to sing an updated version! He’ll be older & hence more accurate & less ‘cute’ but equally inspiring, I’m sure.”

In fact if his parents see this tweet , or if anyone knows the family, I wonder if we could get him to sing an updated version! He'll be older & hence more accurate & less 'cute' but equally inspiring, I'm sure. 🙏 https://t.co/SmAm9HhMlG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2020

Mahindra does not shy away from sharing his thoughts with his followers on Twitter. Back in April, the industrialist shared a video of an e-rickshaw driver who had compartmentalised his vehicle in such a manner that the passengers could maintain physical distance.

“The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me,” the Industrialist had tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja