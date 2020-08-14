New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Amazon Prime Video is a leading internet video subscription network, that offers you multi-lingual web series, movies, television shows and theaters. Amazon has now expanded its network very well in India, the audience appreciated the content as Amazon Prime Video brought a completely new experience for its users. Here are 5 Indian web series that are worth binge-watching.

Pataal Lok: One of the most-watched web series of Amazon Prime in the smallest time span is Pataal Lok. The web series has showcased the situation of minorities in the country in a unique and non-provocative way. Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Policeman in the film who has been tricked by his own department. Whereas, Neeraj Kabi has been seen in the role of celebrity journalist who struggled because of the unethical practice in the media industry. Apart from that, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag and others.

The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee, who is one of the finest actors of Bollywood, has been roped in the series The Family Man to play an investigation agent. The film beautifully showcased the problems of an officer while performing both professional and personal duties. If you haven’t watched this series and planning to watch one this weekend, then The Family Man would be a great choice.

Mirzapur: In the series, Pankaj Tripathi played the role of a gangster who ruled the city ‘Mirzapur’ and he had received immense for his character. Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi have also been seen in pivotal roles. Well, the fans are now eagerly waiting for the second season of this show.

Inside Edge: If you are a cricket lover, then this show is a must-watch for you. The show is based on the inside system of cricket. This web series will give a thriller experience, the first season of the show received immense love from the audience. After that, the second season of the show has been released that knocked out the audience with its suspense story.

Breathe: Amazon Prime Video’s Breath season 1 featured R Madhvan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. The series is full of suspense and thrill and had received a great response from the users which convinced the makers to come up with the second season. Season 2 of this series, 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' featured Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menon in the lead roles. Whereas, Amit Sadh’s character ‘Kabir’ was nicely bridged from season 1.

Posted By: Srishti Goel