Bengaluru/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A video which has gone viral on social media shows a rag picker woman in Bengaluru speaking fluent English. People remain astonished by the way the woman has been expressing herself and making sense with her English speaking capabilities.

An Instagram user named Shachina Heggar, uploaded a video on social media, in which a lady identified as Cecilia Margaret Lawrence who speaks fluent English and claimed she has lived in Japan for six years.

“Stories are always around you. All you need to do is just stop and look around. Some beautiful and some painful, but hey, what's life without a few flowers ... Want to get in touch with this amazingly spirited lady.. (sic). If any of you see her please get in touch with us,” Shachina Heggar on Instagram captioned the now viral post.

People reacted with a range of reactions on the viral video. While some expressed astonishment over the way the woman keeps herself happy despite being poverty-stricken others urged to...

“I learnt a new lesson after seeing this video...not to judge anyone by their appearance, everyone has a past and is going through something in their life,” commented a user on Instagram. “Life is beautiful,” commented a second user. While a third user urged people to feed such individuals when spotted in public spaces

Later on, it was revealed that Cecilia also worked as a model for a public art project and there’s an Instagram account dedicated to the woman. However, Cecilia is reportedly not the owner of the page.

However, Shachina Heggar, who shared the English speaking video of Cecilia's on Instagram said that she found Cecelia collecting plastic on the road and when asked, she said that she sweeps the church and sells the rag picked plastic for a living.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma