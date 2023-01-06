Bengaluru Man Spends Rs 20 Cr Buying A Puppy, Likely To Organise Mega Event For New Pet's Welcome

On all social media pages, this Bangalore man is making news. Even though he hasn't done anything wrong, only someone who truly loves dogs would be able to comprehend his feelings. Yes, what you just heard is true. He recently acquired a dog, but it's not your typical dog. Actually, the 20-crore Caucasian Shepherd dog is extremely uncommon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S Sathish (@satishcadaboms)

Actually, this man operates a kennel in Bengaluru, serves as the head of the Indian Dog Breeders' Association, and purchased this dog from a breeder in Hyderabad. This dog is a rare breed in India. In particular, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ossetia, Circassia, Turkey, Russia, and Dagestan are home to the Caucasian Shepherd, a breed of livestock guardian dog. It is extremely rare in India. The name "Cadabom Hayder," which honours Satish's Kennel, has been given to the Caucasian shepherd. Hayder, a 1.5-year-old dog, recently competed in two dog shows, one sponsored by the Trivandrum Kennel Club, and took home 32 awards for the best dog breed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S Sathish (@satishcadaboms)

Hayder is very large in height and is very amiable, according to the dog's owner, Satish. He is currently residing in the air-conditioned home I own. Do you know that in 2016, Satish made history by purchasing the most expensive dogs ever? He was the first individual in India to own two Korean mastiffs, each of which cost Rs. 1 crore. Not only that, but he picked up the dogs from the airport in the most lavish vehicles—a Rolls Royce and a Range Rover—despite the fact that they were imported from China.

A Caucasian shepherd's average height and weight are both 23 to 30 inches and 45 to 77 kg, respectively. Their average life span is 10 to 12 years. You'll be shocked once you learn about Satish's next step, which is to host a "big event" in Bengaluru in February to introduce Cade Hayder to the community.