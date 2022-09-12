Bengaluru Doctor Leaves Car Stuck In Traffic, Runs For 3 Km To Perform Crucial Operation | Watch

Doctors are god-like and a doctor in Bengaluru has just proved the same. After being stuck in traffic for hours, a doctor who was late for a crucial surgery ditched his car and ran to the hospital to make it in time. A Gastroenterology Surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur, Dr Govind Nandakumar was on his way to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30 when he got stuck in the traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch.

Soon, after realising that the traffic would not clear for long, Dr Nandakumar left his car and ran for three kilometres as he couldn't harm the patient.

Till the time the doctor reached the hospital, his team was ready with preparations for the operation. Without any delay, the doctor changed into surgical attire to perform the procedure. The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged on time.

When asked about the issue, the doctor said, "I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. After knowing there was traffic congestion, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru traffic is excruciating and often lasts for long hours, the city for the past few days has been witnessing heavy rains which have caused waterlogging. Some parts of the city are submerged under water and many social media videos show vehicles and pedestrians stranded.