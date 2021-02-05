Bengali couple Gogol Saha and Subarna Das who got married on Feb 1, took the social media by storm as they shared their wedding’s food menu. Scroll down to see the reactions of Twitterati.

New Delhi | Jagran Treanding Desk: Now a days people leave no stone unturned to try something new and unique on their weddings. Be it bridal entries on bullet to having quirky photoshoots, couples are not at all afraid of experimenting with something different. And we came across a couple like this who stood out with an interesting food menu from their wedding.

Yes, Gogol Saha and Subarna Das designed their menu like an Aadhaar card and it didn’t just leave the guests in awe but also took the internet by storm after the pics went viral.

AARR KOTO KI DEKHBO AADHAR MENU CARD🤣🤣🤣🤣 Posted by Souvik Nandi on Thursday, February 4, 2021

The couple shared their menu on Facebook and ever since it has been doing the rounds online. Speaking about getting so much attention, the groom told India.com, It was my wife Subarna’s thought, and as we both support ‘Digital India’ what could have been a better way to show support than this?” He further added, “Many even asked me if I left my Aadhaar card on the dining table, and this was extremely funny.”

The duo who tied-the-knot on Feb1, hail from Rajarhat, Kolkata where Subarna works as a medical professional while Gogol is a marketing and sales employee.

This is not the first time an incident from a random wedding has gone viral, earlier also Whatsapp themed invites, bridal entry from boat, and many such things have caught the netizens eyes.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal