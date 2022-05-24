New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A beggar from Madhya Pradesh bought a moped bike for his wife as a gift and the bike is worth Rs 90,000. Santosh Kumar Sahu told the news agency ANI that he bought the bike after his wife Munni complained about the backache. The video has been circulated on social media in which Santosh Kumar and his wife can be seen on their new bike. The bike is also decorated with garlands.

Santosh Kumar told ANI that he had a tricycle earlier. He told ANI, "Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000." He also said that he can go some more places with his bike. "We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore", he was quoted as saying. This incident happened in the Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.

In the video shared by ANI on Twitter, Santosh Kumar can be seen on his new moped with the garlands. Later, Santosh rides the bike with his wife.

#WATCH A beggar, Santosh Kumar Sahu buys a moped motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife Munni in Chhindwara, MP



According to India Today, Santosh is a person with disabilities whose legs do not move. He would beg with his wife Munni on his tricycle. Due to pushing the tricycle in unpredictable weather and bad roads, Munni would fall ill. Therefore, Santosh bought the bike for his wife after saving money for a few years.

As per India Today, Santosh Kumar and his wife used to earn Rs 300 to 400 every day by begging at the temples, mosques and bus stands. They would get their food at these places as well. Now, Santosh Kumar and his wife Munni ride on the moped and asks for alms.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav