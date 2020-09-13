New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a fresh discovery, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured a cluster of colorful stars tightly grouped together, near the edge of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of Milky Way. Called 'NGC 180', this globular cluster comprises of stars orbiting in proximity, like bees swarming around a hive.

According to the space agency, globular clusters contain stars that are born at the same time. But scientists believe, NGC 1805 is unusual, give it contains two different populations of stars that are millions of years apart in age.

“A pocketful of stars.” The caption elaborated, “In its center, thousands of stars are packed 100 to 1,000 times closer to one another than the nearest stars are to our Sun. The striking difference in star colors is illustrated in the image, which combines different types of light: blue stars, shining brightest in near-ultraviolet light, and red stars, illuminated in red and near-infrared (sic).”





Observing such clusters of stars can help astronomers understand the process of evolution of stars. It can also shed light on the factors that determine whether they end their lives as white dwarfs or explode as supernovae.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha