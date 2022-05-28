New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Recycling and reusing things are recommended to keep our environment sustainable. But this brewery in Singapore took recycling and reusing to another level as they turned sewage water and urine into beer. The beer NEWBrew is made with NEWater, which is Singapore's ultra-clean and high-grade recycled water and this drink is now available in shops and bars.

According to BBC News, NEWBrew is made out of a liquid which is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore’s water supply. This drink was launched by Singapore's water agency in association with beer brewery Brewerkz to create awareness of the country's water scarcity issues and the innovative solutions to solve those problems.

NEWBrew is made up of 95 per cent NEWater and 5 per cent of malt, hops and yeast. According to Brewerkz Singapore, the beer will leave you with a smooth toasted honey-like aftertaste and it is a highly quaffable beer suitable for Singapore’s tropical climate. Moreover, it has ingredients like premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway. The beer was launched in April this year. According to The Straits Times, it was launched last month by national water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, along with Singapore International Water Week (SIWW).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewerkz Singapore (@brewerkzsg)

The similar beers have been launched before as well. According to the news agency ANI, in 2017, craft brewing company Stone Brewing launched Stone Full Circle Pale Ale. Moreover, Crust Group and Super Loco Group had launched their beers using clean sewage and recycled water as well.

While the NEWBrew has been hitting headlines because of the usage of recycled water, netizens have some different reactions to this beer. This news has led to some hilarious responses and memes as well. People are not loving the idea of drinking beer made out of recycled water from sewage and urine. Take a look at some reactions:

HELL NOOOOOOOO! — Emmanuel (@ekpo63118) May 26, 2022

Posted By: Simran Srivastav