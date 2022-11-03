Beauty Queens Miss Argentina Mariana Varela And Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Get Married In A Secret Ceremony | See Inside Pics

MISS Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentin tied knots in a secret ceremony and announced their union on social media. Sharing the video on Instagram , Fabiola Valentin wrote," Después de decidir mantener en privacidad nuestra relación, les abrimos las puertas en un día especial. 28/10/22 (along with a red heart, ring and sparkle emoticon) in spanish.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22" (along with a red heart, ring and sparkle emoticon) in English.

See the video here:

They both met at Miss Grand International 2020 and were dating each other since then while keeping their relationship private. The video since posted has gained more than 1 lakh likes and more than 2 million views. Netizens flooded the comment section wishing long and happy life together for the couple.

The video they shared on social media to announce their wedding shows glimpses of their beautiful moments together along with the marriage proposal in between the video. The video is seen concluding with snippets of their wedding day, where the divas are dressed in fabulous white dresses looking mesmerising.

Mariana Varela had also shared a picture with her better half, Fabiola Valentine, earlier with the caption, "A summer with you."

Soon after they shared the video of their wedding, the official Instagram handle of Miss Grand International also posted a photo of the divas along with the caption, " Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support “LOVE” without boundaries. (with a heart)"