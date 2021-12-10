New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The wedding of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has definitely become the wedding of the year 2021. Not because it broke the hearts of tens of millions across India but also because it set a benchmark in its own in terms of scale, style and aesthetics. The buzz around the high-profile wedding was up and high despite or rather because of the secrecy around the state of developments surrounding the grand affair. However, the micro blogging world of Twitter was left stunned on Friday when Delhi Police appeared to be catching up with the Twitter sarcasm game of Mumbai Police by referencing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with cyber security.

The tweet read, “Hello People, keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding.”

Hello people,



Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

Shared on Friday morning, the tweet has garnered over 2300 likes and a some unique reactions from the netizens.

Have a look.

I think the Officer incharge of this account should just have a second career in comedy😂😂 @DelhiPolice https://t.co/9uX3XjKoLo — AKUNNIA n’OKPUNO (@solomoncheks) December 10, 2021

A Twitter user depicted the Delhi Vs Mumbai rivalry something like this.

Delhi police to Mumbai police twitter account https://t.co/j6oKrYJaUv pic.twitter.com/CszoTmNCoj — Shobhit Paroha (@shobhit_paroha) December 10, 2021

Mhari police Mumbai police se kam hai ke. https://t.co/nVhmRZ0nUA — आशुतोष सक्सेना (@Ashutosh2822) December 10, 2021

Read other such unique reactions.

But they sold their wedding rituals rights to Amazon😀and we should never, never ever reveal our passwords to anyone, https://t.co/qtUvcZv6Vz — N M Varadharajulu (@nmvraajulu) December 10, 2021

I hope password will be costly worth 80 crores 🤣 https://t.co/uvrUFnl6sc — PAVITAR SINGH🧭 (@PAVITARSINGH1A) December 10, 2021

Only to forget later 😀 https://t.co/RNyt5H7F40 — Umer (@umer_m_shah) December 10, 2021

Delhi Police regularly uses the social media to share updates about developments related to policing activities in the national capital. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the marital knot at Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Thursday, December 9.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma