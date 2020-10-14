Tanishq ad: Netizens ask Ratan Tata to stay strong and not to back down as #BoycottTanishq trends online, see reactions

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: After vicious trolling over the inter-faith marriage advertisement on social media, the popular jewellery brand, Tanishq, pulled out its controversial advertisement. However, netizens did not took it too well as they started questioning Ratan Tata and asked him to stay strong and not to back down.

Titan group's jewellery brand Tanishq for their recent campaign Ekatvam, released an advertisement that showed a Muslim family preparing a Hindu baby shower for their pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law. The description of the video read, "She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”

The ad received severe backlash on social media, one fraction thought that the ad is beautiful and is showcasing the religious harmony, while others criticised it and said that it is promoting love jihad and made #BoycottTanishq trend online.

After the ad was pulled out, Twitteratis asked why and questioned Ratan Tata. One of the users said, "Dear Mr Ratan Tata. Be a titan. Don’t let bigots frighten you. Thanks!".

Ratan Tata is one of the most respected & non controversial human beings in India & worldwide. He has actually led a dignified life. He neither put the #Tanishq ad on air nor asked to pull it down.



Disrespecting Rattan Tata for an Ad, just shows how small minded people are. https://t.co/o8tQNulDkN — Mansi Koul🍃 (@mansikoul) October 13, 2020

Tanishq has pulled down the Ad!



Ratan Tata should explain us... What Happened?? — Mahua (@mahuadey20) October 13, 2020

The funny part is now ppl are giving gyaan to #RatanTata #tanishq — Deewana Shetty (@DeewanaShetty) October 13, 2020

Ratan Tata should clarify his personal view regarding this Tanishq fiasco .#tanishq #TanishqJewelry — roychandan (@cretiredroy) October 13, 2020

Dear Mr Ratan Tata



Be a titan. Don’t let bigots frighten you.



Thanks! #Tanishq — Shreeta Das (@kaafi_sufi) October 13, 2020

Another user said, "Ratan Tata should clarify his personal view regarding this Tanishq ad"

Yet another said, "Ratan Tata is one of the most respected & non controversial human beings in India & worldwide. He has actually led a dignified life. He neither put the #Tanishq ad on air nor asked to pull it down. Disrespecting Ratan Tata for an Ad, just shows how small minded people are."

After removing the video, Tanishq released a post in which they said, "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff."

The company, in its statement said that the idea behind the campaign was to “celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times”. “This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective,” the statement added.

