New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: While responding to a person’s query about what Islam says about ‘laughing, mocking or joking’ about someone, a Bangladeshi cleric has said that the ‘Haha’ emoji on Facebook is Haram.

Identified as Ahmadullah, a well-known cleric from Bangladesh, the man suggested issuing “fatwa" against those who use Facebook’s “haha" emoji to laugh or mock others. Ironically, over 1,100 people reacted ‘Haha’ to Ahamadullah’s video itself.

In a Facebook video posted on June 19 which has gone viral, Ahmadullah can be seen saying that the “haha react" on Facebook is okay to use if it has been used in a joking tone. However, if the intent of the person using the emoji is to mock somebody, it is Haram in Islam. “No one should be mocking or making a joke at someone else’s expense," the cleric said.

He further adds “Using haha-react has become very common on Facebook," and it is equivalent to committing sin since in Islam mockery of a person is forbidden. “In any circumstances, using ‘haha’ reaction to laugh at someone should absolutely be avoided," the cleric said. He asked Muslims to stop the habit of using this emoji.

Meanwhile, many social media users have accused the religious preacher of spreading hatred while others took the video laughingly. This is not the first time when issuing “fatwa" has been suggested by a cleric. In the past also various such incidents have come to light where clerics have issued threats for bizarre things.

Ahmadullah has around three million followers on Facebook and YouTube. He regularly appears on television shows to talk about religious issues in Bangladesh. The cleric is also among one of Bangladesh’s new internet religious preachers who have got millions of followers on social media platforms.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha