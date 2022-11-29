Balenciaga Files $25-Million Lawsuit Over Contentious Ads 'Sexualising' Children; All You Need To Know

AMID the backlash over ad campaigns, the French high-fashion label Balenciaga has recently apologised for two of its ad campaigns featuring puzzling photos of children posing with bears wearing BDSM-style harnesses, In the development of the issue, Balenciaga is seeking at least USD 25 million in damages from production company North Six, Inc., set designer Nicholas Des Jardins and his company, CNN reported.

What Are These Ad Campaigns, And What Is The Whole Controversy About?

According to New York Post, the ad campaign of Balenciaga showed two young children posing with bears wearing harnesses resembling those from the BDSM and featured court documents that mentioned "virtual child porn." Soon after the ad campaigns were criticized by the netizen, Balenciaga removed all of the images from its Instagram account but kept the highlights of its story, which contained an apology for the bears of terrible news.

In a response to criticism, Balenciaga sued the creators of a controversial ad campaign that featured a child pornography court decision and BDSM teddy bears for USD 25 million.

"We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background, and we could have done things differently,” Balenciaga said in a statement.

Balenciaga is most known for revolutionizing women's fashion is currently owned by French-based MNC Kering, which acquired it in 2001. The controversial images were released last week as part of the Balenciaga Gift Shop campaign and invited a swift, brutal backlash.

Responding to the backlash over ad campaigns, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, known to be a Balenciaga fan, has said she is “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand after she was left “shaken by the disturbing images”.

Taking to her social media handle, Kardashian broke her silence on the disturbing images, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she added in a subsequent tweet.