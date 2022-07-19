Balamani Amma Birth Anniversary: 15 Famous Poems Of Malayalam Poet Who Got Featured In Google Doodle

Google, on July 19th, is celebrating Indian poet Balamani Amma on her 113th birth anniversary with a unique doodle dedicated to her. World-renowned poet, Balamani Amma was known as the grandmother of Malayalam literature—a language spoken in Kerala, India. On this day in 1909, she was born in Nalapat, her ancestral home in Punnayurkulam located in the Thrissur district

Balamani Amma was the recipient of various awards and honours including Padma Bhushan in 1987, Sahitya Akademi Award in 1965, and Saraswati Samman in 1995.

In 1930, at the age of 21, Amma published her first poem titled Kooppukai. Her first recognition as a gifted poet came from the former ruler of the Kingdom of Cochin, Parikshith Thampuran, who awarded her with the Sahithya Nipuna Puraskaram.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma, an Indian poet who received India’s highest literary award without any formal training.



Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma, an Indian poet who received India's highest literary award without any formal training.

Learn more about the grandmother of Malayalam literature here

As an avid reader of Indian mythology, Amma’s poetry tended to put a spin on the traditional understanding of women characters. Her early poems glorified motherhood in a new light—she became known as the “poetess of motherhood”.

Her works adopted the ideas and stories of mythological characters but depicted women as powerful figures who remained ordinary human beings. Her most famous works include Amma (1934), Muthassi (1962) and Mazhuvinte Katha (1966). She has published more than 20 anthologies of poetry, prose and translations.

Balamani Amma was also the mother of Kamala Das, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature in 1984. She passed away on September 29, 2004, in Kochi, Kerala at the age of 95.

Here's a look at some of her poems: