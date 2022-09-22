Baby Stops Crying After Seeing Ice Cream And Nothing Can Be More Adorable | Watch

CHILDREN are adorable. Their smile and laughter can make everyone's day. One such video is creating a buzz over social media setting another level of food goals.

A video has recently set the internet on fire. The baby in the video is not just a cutie but a big-time foodie too.

The video clearly shows that sometimes food is all you want in order to feel good. Though we all know that good food means a good mood, the video will leave you in splits. Shared on Instagram reels by the famous page, @memer__naari_, it garnered more than 2.6 million views and 125k likes.

The video shows a cute baby who is sitting on a chair with a spoon in hand. The baby was crying loudly, maybe because of hunger. In the very next moment, we see a bowl of ice cream being put in front of the baby and her mood suddenly lights up. Following that, she smiled and started eating the ice cream with his spoon enjoying every bite. The video goes along with the caption, "When you're in a bad mood and someone brings you food."

The video not only summoned the internet's attention but netizens flooded the comment section with their own experiences. Many users related to the video and were left amazed by the baby's reaction. "This is me every time I see biryani," a user wrote. A second user added, "Perfect video. It works every time!"

Many tagged their friends and talked about their own experiences. "This could be a child of mine," said a third user. "Haha remember that kebab place in Zaandaam… lifted your mood after the hangover," wrote a fourth.

However, this is not the first time that a video like this has set the internet on fire. The Internet is flooded with such videos.

Earlier, a video of a kid eating chips created a buzz on social media platforms. The video showed a baby holding a packet of chips in his hand and enjoying eating it. A few seconds later a person next to him tries to take some of the chips. The baby immediately snatches the chips back and gives a hilarious look to the person who tried eating them.