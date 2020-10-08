While sharing the video, netizens promised that they are surely going to visit Baba Ka Dhaba, watch video:

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has hit many people as they lost their jobs and are affected by it in terms of economy and health. Despite facing the crisis, many people are working day and night to meet ends. In a similar case, one such video is doing rounds in which an elderly man who runs a small stall called Baba Ka Dhaba with his wife is crying as he is not able to sell food and earn.

In the viral video, the elderly couple is telling about their plight due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was shared Gaurav Wasan, on his Instagram account @youtubeswadofficial. "80 year old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he," Wasan wrote while posting the video.

The elderly man in the video, Kanta Prasad is crying as he is struggling to earn a living because they are not able to sell the food. He tells that they have been working since 1988.

Where is #BabaKaDhaba?

The Baba Ka Dhaba is in front of Hanuman Mandir in Malviya Nagar, Delhi.

What does Baba Ka Dhaba serve?

Baba ka dhaba sells homemade dal, matar-paneer, chawal and roti. The price of half plate of dal costs Rs 30.

In the video, the elderly woman is seen cooking Rotis as he says that they are not even able to sell 750 grams of rice and half a kilogram of dal in a day.

Wasan asks the couple how much they are able to earn, Prasad takes out some notes of Rs 10 from a drawer.

The video has been massively shared on social media and has so far garnered 16.8 lakh views on Instagram alone.

Dear DB Family in Delhi.

While sharing the video, netizens promised that they are surely going to visit this dhaba. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also came forward to show her support and she asked the details about the elderly couple.

In a tweet, she wrote, "Hi could you please dm me details.

Hey everyone its a request please go there and Donate or eat something from this dhaba.

The MLA of Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti also commented on the video, tweeting, “I am in the know of it and tomorrow will be visiting them and will surely bring a smile on his face. Thx.”

