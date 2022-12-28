Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2023 Are More Shocking Than That Of 2020; Details Inside

World-famous herbalist and mystic Baba Vanga have made several predictions for the coming centuries, where one of her prophecies leads toward the end of the world. Many predictions of Baba Vanga have indeed proved to be true, where an atmosphere of fear has bound human existence.

The Bulgarian mystic was blind since birth and is often known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans. Several of her predictions came out to be true including the Chornobyl disaster, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and one of the most controversial incidents in British history, Princess Diana's death.

Baba Vanga's mysteric predictions for 2023 (Image Credits:@chumbnho/Twitter)

Although Baba Vanga died in 1996, her predictions continue to make the headlines, where 5 of her predictions are released for 2023 which are indeed spine-chilling, making you uncomfortable.

For 2023, can some conspiracy theories please be confirmed true 😣 Baba Vanga's predictions, MK Ultra, Tupac alive, Anonymous with them files, Some astronomical shit..just sum'n 🙄🤷‍♀️🤯 — Gémeaux ✨ (@inPHYnity__) December 23, 2022

If you thought the year 2020 was disastrous, then wait till you hear Baba Vanga's prediction for 2023. According to Baba Vanga's prediction for 2023, the biggest astronomical event will take place in the history of human existence with a change in the Earth's orbit causing devastating effects which could cause high radiation levels including solar storms.

Something in the air? North & south Korea tension. Serbia putting it's forces on high alert, for??

Baba Vanga, Bulgarian woman, whose predictions came true after she died. Predicts a nuclear explosion for 2023 in Europe. Start of WW3? Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant going up? — cameron foster (@cazcam2000) December 27, 2022

She also predicted that the arrival of extraterrestrials on the planet will take place in 2023, where they will be hostile leading to the death of millions. The controversial herbalist also talked about the experiments of biological weapons carried out by a superpower country that would cause immense destruction.

As per her predictions, 2023 will be in a global crisis due to the conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, as already predicted by her last year. She also made predictions for later years before her demise, stating that an astronaut will land on Venus in 2028, whereas 5079 would be the year marking the end of the world.

Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2023

As per media reports, Baba Vanga had made the following predictions



Alien attack: One of the predictions of Baba Vanga was an alien attack. According to her, millions of people will die if aliens visit the planet in 2023. — Sarah Baig (@gloomy0092) December 25, 2022

Born in 1911 in Bulgaria, Baba Vanga's real name is Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova. Losing her eyesight in her childhood, she was believed to be possessing paranormal abilities, where her predictions were believed to be true.