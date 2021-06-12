Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad filed an FIR against Gaurav Wassan, claiming the YouTuber "intentionally and deliberately shared his bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation".

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad had caught everyone's eyes after YouTuber Gaurav Wassan showed his deplorable condition. However, Prasad's conditions soon changed after Delhiites came forward together to help the 80-year-old, thanks to the video made by Wassan that was shared multiple times on all social media platforms.

Though Wassan helped Prasad and his business that was hit by the pandemic, the 80-year-old alleged that the YouTuber cheated him and misused the funds received by him. He also filed an FIR against Wassan, claiming the YouTuber "intentionally and deliberately shared his bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation".

However, Prasad, months after the incident, has now apologised to Wassan in an attempt to clear the air about his allegations. In a video that has been widely shared on social media, Prasad can be seen folding his hands while apologising to Wassan.

The 80-year-old also claimed he didn't accuse Wasan of stealing the money that was received from the donations and called the incident a "misunderstanding". Jagran English, however, cannot verify the veracity of the video.

"That boy (Wassan) was not a thief. I never called him a thief. I made a mistake by saying that 'I did not call Wassan and he came by himself'. I apologise for my mistake," Prasad can be heard in Hindi in the video that has gone viral.

Notably, Prasad's apology to Wassam comes a few days after he was forced to close his restaurant due to losses because of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He later returned to his roadside eatery.

"The restaurant did well in the beginning. After a while, customers stopped coming, and the expenses were a lot more than the income," Prasad had said, "I had to spend Rs 1 lakh to run the restaurant, but we were earning only Rs 30,000".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma