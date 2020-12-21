Earlier, the Baba Ka Dhaba owner accused the food blogger Gaurav Wasan of taking away the money that was allegedly collected by Wasan in Kanta Prasad’s name and not giving it to him.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Everything has a happy ending and now this case is a live proof of it as the internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ too has a good story to tell people as he has now become an owner of a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner shot to fame as a video of him crying over the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms. Ironically, his despair has come to light when the food vlogger Gaurav Wasan shared the video of the 80-year-old and the video became viral and people started showering love and support for the elderly couple, and the Delhites even reached to the Dhaba to have ‘matar paneer’ and rotis. In fact, a doctor even helped him with his cataract operation.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.



"We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," he says. pic.twitter.com/Rg8YAaJ1zk — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

Now, the news agency ANI tweeted and wrote, " Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

"We're very happy, God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," he says."

What is Baba Ka Dhaba owner going to serve in his restaurant?

The Baba Ka Dhaba owner told the news agency ANI that he is going to serve Indian & Chinese cuisine in his new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.

Earlier, the Baba Ka Dhaba owner accused the food blogger Gaurav Wasan of taking away the money that was allegedly collected by Wasan in Kanta Prasad’s name and not giving it to him. He even filed a cheating complaint against Wasan. Gaurav had denied the allegations and said he had transferred the money.

Recently, he alleged that he has continuously been receiving death threats, but now what seems like is his story also got a happy ending.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma