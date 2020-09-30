New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: With coronavirus infections surging around the world, the race is on to develop an effective medicine or vaccine to fight the infection. Amid that, Australian biotech company, Ena Respiratory, have developed a nasal spray that might help in boosting the natural immune system of the body to fight against common colds and flu. The novel product is under development and has given promising results in animal trials.

The nasal spray called INNA-051, developed by an Australia-based pharmaceutical company has shown its reduction in viral replication by as much as 96 percent in the animal study. As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), this nasal spray aims to strengthen immunity because it is the body's only defense mechanism against these unwanted pathogens.

According to a report published in The Guardian, Roberto Solari, who is a visiting professor within the infection in airway disease research group at Imperial College London, said, "It kicks in like a defence shield, which is broad-spectrum and non-specific.” Solari also served as an adviser to the Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory, who believed that by triggering the innate immune system this substance, called INNA-051, activates a number of processes including the release of signalling proteins called cytokines, which stimulate mechanisms that stop the virus replicating inside cells.

Ena Respiratory, which is developing the drug-like molecule for use in a nasal spray, performed the experiment on the animals and observed them for 12 days. In the experiment, scientists found that the animals which were given INNA-051 recovered from throat swabs were reduced by 96 per cent.

“The hope is that it will reduce the duration and severity of the symptoms and if you reduce the number of viral particles in the nose, the hope is that it would reduce transmission – although they haven’t done those studies yet,” The Guardian quoted Solari as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel