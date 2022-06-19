New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Astronomers from an Australian University have recently discovered a black hole, that can swallow one Earth each second. This black hole is also the fastest-growing black hole of the past nine billion years. According to NASA, a black hole occurs in the space where gravity pulls so much that even light can not get out. Black holes are invisible as no light can get out. They are only visible with space telescopes that have special tools.

This black hole is discovered by the astronomers from the Australian National University (ANU) and it is the fastest-growing black hole in the last 9 billion years. According to the lead researchers and team leaders, Dr Christopher Onken and co-author Christian Wolf, this black hole shine 7000 times brighter than all the light from our own galaxy. That is why, it was visible to the astronomers, who were well-equipped. They have described this black hole as a 'very large, unexpected needle in the haystack'. Moreover, it has the capability of consuming the equivalent of one Earth every second.

According to the researchers, other black holes of this size stopped growing rapidly billions of years ago. This black hole has matter, which is equivalent to the mass of three suns. The researchers are trying to figure out why this black hole is different from others. Dr Christopher Onken, the lead researcher, said, "Now we want to know why this one is different - did something catastrophic happen? Perhaps two big galaxies crashed into each other, funnelling a whole lot of material onto the black hole to feed it."

Meanwhile, Christan Wolf said, "This black hole is such an outlier that while you should never say never, I don't believe we will find another one like this. We have essentially run out of sky where objects like this could be hiding." According to another researcher Samuel Lai, this black hole is 500 times bigger than the black hole in Milky Way Galaxy.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav