New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We all enjoy eating fruits, but what if one tree gives 10 fruits! It will be a treat for all right? Well, a tree in the back of a suburban home on a leafy Shepparton street, has just claimed a Guinness world record for most types of fruit on a single tree. It bears 10 different fruits.

Yes! it's true. The tree that bears 10 fruits is a result of a decade’s hard work of Hussam Saraf.

The Guinness World Record which Hussam holds is for providing a message of “peaceful coexistence”; the colours, shapes, and different leaves and fruits on the branches of his creation a metaphor for a diverse society, respect, and acceptance.

Hussam who planted the tree said, “The previous record was five fruits grafted onto one tree, so I decided to graft 10. But I was waiting to hear back and they told me my application was rejected because they needed five different species, not varieties."

How it is possible you say? Hussam converted the stretch of grass in regional Victoria into a tropical oasis, which has rare fruit trees and edible natives.

Previously, for almost two decades, the record was held by Luis H Carrasco of Chile of five grafted fruits, apricot, cherry, nectarine, plum and peach.

Hussam initially put an application for grafting white and yellow nectarines, white and yellow peaches, blood and yellow plums, peachcots, apricots, almonds and cherries was deemed to represent only five types of fruit, placing him at a tie with Carrasco.

“I told them he had nectarine and peach which they counted as two when it should have been one. So, they said OK, changed the previous guy to four and me to five,” Hussam added.

Hussam’s record tree was officially accepted for grafting almond, peach, plum, apricot, and cherry. Hussam arrived in Australia in 2009 from Iraq.

Posted By: Ashita Singh