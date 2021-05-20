White Fungus is attacking patients who have weak immunity, diabetic patients, those who are taking steroids and COVID-19 patients who are on oxygen support.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: COVID-19 cases are rising with every passing of the day in India. Along with this, the fear of Black Fungus in coronavirus patients is also surging, including Bihar. Now, a new report is doing rounds that after Black Fungus, White Fungus has attacked the country with a more deadly infection. According to the health experts, this new infection is not just affecting the lungs but also, other parts of the body, including the stomach, brain, kidney, mouth, nails, skin and private parts.

They further added that the infection of white fungus is similar to coronavirus when HRCT is performed on the patient. Yes, you read that right, As per the Chief of Microbiology at PMCH, Dr SN Singh, all the four patients who are infected with White Fungus showed Coronavirus symptoms, but they were tested negative for COVID-19. He further added that their lungs were infected just like the COVID-19 patient's lungs are infected.

As soon as this news broke out, netizens took to their Twitter handle and shared several hilarious memes on White Fungus. One of the users wrote, "After black n white.

While another user shared "Indians after hearing about white fungus: Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hau ki koi bhi aake baja jaata hai"

Here have a look at the memes:

Feminists after seeing white and black fungus is trending but there is nothing like pink fungus.#whitefungus pic.twitter.com/tVdSJXYlpI — Nishant Raj (@KindredNishant) May 20, 2021

Seeing as the best opportunity, students also dropped the tweets regarding the cancellation of Board Exams 2021. Check out below:

Meanwhile, just like Black Fungus or Mucormycosis, White Fungus is attacking patients who have weak immunity, diabetic patients, those who are taking steroids and COVID-19 patients who are on oxygen support. This fungus is more dangerous than Black Fungus as it is directly attacking the lungs of the patients.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv