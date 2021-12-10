New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The world's second-richest man and Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk often surprise people with his tweets, and his latest one is no different. On Friday, the billionaire took to his tweeter handle and wrote, "Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time" and asked his followers that what do they think of his idea.

Elon Musk who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, created abuzz over the internet with his tweet and a slew of reactions followed his tweet. While one user wrote, "I'll coach u on how to get YouTube views!" another commented, "You should definitely try. Where will you live after making this decision?"

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Various reactions from Twitter users flooded the microblogging platform. While one reminded him that he is already an "influencer" another suggested that the Tesla giant could livestream driving in Tesla cars all day.

Have a look:

I’ll coach u on how to get YouTube views! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 10, 2021

You should definitely try. Where will you live after making this decision? — Hakkı Alkan (@hakki_alkan) December 10, 2021You are an influencer

transfer your wealth to me and i’ll help you become a micro niche celebrity. what you think ? 🤝 — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) December 10, 2021

In the month of January, Elon Musk said that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for “several years”.

“It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense.”

Last month, the billionaire asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority of his followers agreed. Musk has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion since. With tweets like these, Elon Musk definitely knows how to create a storm over the internet.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen