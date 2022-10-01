At Fashion Runway, US Model Gets Dress Spray Painted On Body; Netizens Hail 'Creativity At Its Peak' | Watch

ALL EYES were on Model Bella Hadid as she amazed everyone at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, the Coperni Show in Paris.

The video left everyone stunned as the Supermodel walked on the stage wearing nothing but the spray-painted white dress that made her look no less than a diva.

As captured by New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman and many others on social media, the model, 25, appeared on the runway in nothing but a pair of underwear and heels, covering her breasts while a team of three men spray a dress on her body, Page Six reported.

The dress was made of Fabrican, a spray-on material that hardens into a wearable textile.

As the techs sprayed the fabric all over her body, giving it a shape of a dress, it soon transformed into a dress and after some adjusting, she walked down the runway in the stunning outfit.

Bella's appearance did not only summon all the attention but also left everyone speechless.

As per reports, designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant dedicated their show to the "women of this world". “To you, women who transcend your body and never lower your gaze before the barbed wire of morality,” they said in their show notes.

The video that is now making rounds on social media platforms was also shared by the fashion watchdog Diet Prada. Take a look at how the spray becomes a dress on stage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

The netizens did not leave a chance to praise the creativity.

"Why did I think this was just some body paint and then all of a sudden it's a whole damn dress! What in tarnation," commented a user. A second user wrote, "this is actually the coolest thing we’ve ever seen."

"Bella herself is already a work of art. Truly such an incredible model of this generation. I love her," said a third.

"Such a fairy-like moment and I’m in awe of how elegant she looks," a fourth commented.

Meanwhile, Bella has been wowing all over the catwalk this month, hitting the runway earlier in the day for Victoria Beckham and walking in the Isabel Marant fashion show with sister Gigi Hadid on Thursday. She also appeared in London earlier this week for Burberry, and Milan and New York City before that.

(With inputs from agency)