Dark matter is a mysterious component of the universe whose presence is ascertained not from its luminosity — since it does not interact with electromagnetic force — but from its gravitational attraction on visible matter in space.

Astronomers have discovered an unexpectedly large concentration of dark matter in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars, suggesting gaps in our current understanding of how this substance behaves.

A new research published in Journal Science has revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three galaxies, and theoretical computer simulations of how the substance should be distributed, as per a report by Reuters.

“Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” said Priyamvada Natarajan, a Yale University astrophysicist and co-author of the study.

Dark matter outweighs visible matter roughly six to one, making up about 27 per cent of the universe. Since dark matter does not interact with electromagnetic force, one way to detect the substance is by measuring how its gravity distorts space, an effect called gravitational lensing.

The new study, involving observations from the Hubble Space Telescope and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, have found that gravitational lensing effects produced by galaxies residing inside the huge galaxy clusters were far stronger than current dark matter theory envisioned.

