New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In an astonishing discovery, Assam researcher Branali Das along with a team of scientists and her supervisor Professor Poonam Chandra, discovered eight exotic radio stars that are hotter than the Sun and have unusually strong magnetic fields. The discovery made by the team from the National Centre For Astrophysics, Tata Institute Of Fundamental Research, Pune, described in a research paper. Their research will be published in The Astrophysical Journal.

“I am really happy to let you know about our discovery. First of all, this is not alone my work, my supervisor Prof Poonam Chandra has played a very active role in our research alongside the team. Let me explain about our research. As you know that there are so many stars up above of which some are colder and some are hotter than the sun. The main aim of the research was to find stars much hotter than the sun. These stars look blue. They are of more than ten thousand kelvin heat. Some of them have a strong magnetic field, and they can react in a certain way in a specific atmosphere. The first MRP was discovered in 2000, and after that, there was the notion that these stars are hard to spot," Barnali in a video message was quoted by News18 said.

“The success of the GMRT programme has revolutionised our notion about this class of stars. Though it was only due to the high sensitivity of the uGMRT that the discovery of more such stars was possible. The success of the survey with the uGMRT suggests that the current notion of MRPs as rare objects may not be correct. Rather, they are probably more common but are difficult to detect,” Branali added.

In order to discover the eight stars that belong to a rare category called ‘Main-sequence Radio Pulse’ emitters or MRPs, Das and her team had used the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT). According to the official statement, Branali Das who is the lead author has completed her PhD thesis under the supervision of Professor Poonam Chandra at the NCRA.

The first MRP was spotted in 2000. According to the NCRA team, they had discovered three such stars in the past with the help of GMRT. Of the total 15 MRPs known so far, 11 have been discovered by the NCRA team alone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen