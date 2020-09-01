New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: US President Donald Trump has announced that the vaccine for coronavirus being developed by AstraZeneca has reached phase three clinical trials in the country. According to the reports, the US government will soon approve the vaccine.

The phase 3 trial is being conducted under the US government's Operation Warp Speed program, which aims to manufacture vaccines, accelerate the development and distribution of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. It also aims to deliver 300 million doses of an effective vaccine by January 2021.

"I am pleased to announce that the AstraZeneca vaccine has reached phase three clinical trials. Joining another group of vaccines that are very close to the end, and hopefully, approval," news agency PTI quoted US President Donald Trump as saying.

“In the United States, we're doing things that nobody thought would have been even possible. This is a process that would have taken, in some cases, years, and we did it in a matter of months,” he added.

Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc have already reached the Phase 3 clinical trial and now US-based AstraZeneca is in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccine

What is the Phase 3 clinical trial?

This is the third stage to evaluate any new drug or the vaccine. In this stage, the Scientists give the vaccine to thousands of people and wait to see how many become infected. Then, the researchers performed a comparative study with the volunteers who have infected with COVID-19. In June, the F.D.A. said “coronavirus vaccine would have to protect at least 50% of vaccinated people to be considered effective. In addition, Phase 3 trials are large enough to reveal evidence of relatively rare side effects that might be missed in earlier studies”.

According to the report published in PTI, the National Institute of Health Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating an investigational COVID-19 vaccine known as AZD1222 will enroll approximately 30,000 volunteers at 80 sites in the US to evaluate if the candidate vaccine can prevent symptomatic COVID-19.

Posted By: Srishti Goel