New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In what could be a piece of good news for sky gazers, the National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) has said that an asteroid twice as big as famous Pyramid of Giza in Egypt would cross Earth’s orbit on Sunday.

In a statement, the US space agency has said that the asteroid has been named as 465824 (2010 FR) is expected to have a diameter between 120 meter and 270 meters and is approaching towards Earth a speed of 31,400 mph. However, NASA has said that the asteroid has “zero chance of hitting the Earth”.

"Our Planetary Defense experts are not worried about asteroid 2010 FR and you shouldn't be either because it has zero chance of hitting Earth. It will safely pass by our planet on Sept. 6 more than 4.6 million miles away that's more than 19 times the distance of our Moon!," NASA said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the asteroid 465824 (2010 FR), which was first discovered in 2010 by the Catalina Sky Survey (CSS), has been classified as an ‘Apollo asteroid’ by the researchers and scientists because “it will cross the Earth's orbit”.

Why most asteroids don’t pose a threat to the Earth?

According to NASA’s Centre for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), a civilisation threatening asteroid is extremely rare and pass by Earth only in a million years. Researchers and scientists say that asteroids and comets regularly pass by Earth and hit the planet but only a few pose threat to the entire civilisation.

The NASA further says that thousands of asteroids enter Earth’s atmosphere every year but burns up before reaching the planet’s surface, adding that asteroids that are larger than 140 meters are of “the greatest concern”. However, “no asteroid of larger than 140 meters has a chance of hitting the Earth in the next hundred years”, the NASA says.

