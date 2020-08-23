An asteroid is heading our way, says NASA. Should we be worried?

Based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days, NASA has determined that the asteroid, with a diameter of 0.002 km, will not have a deep impact.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: An asteroid about 6.5 feet wide is heading towards the Earth a day before the US Presidential election in November, NASA has said, adding that the chance of the celestial body hitting the planet is 0.41 per cent.

Asteroid 2018VP1 was first identified at Palomar Observatory in California in 2018. The space rock will pass the earth on November 2, the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said, as reported by CNN.

Based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days, NASA has determined that the asteroid, with a diameter of 0.002 km, will not have a deep impact.

Asteroids the size of 2018VP1 pass by our planet several times through the year. Even when they are on an impact trajectory, they end up burning in our atmosphere. A vast majority of Near Earth Asteroids, or NEAs, pass by safely at much greater distances – usually much farther away than the Moon.

The development comes a days after a car-sized asteroid zipping along at nearly 13 kilometres per second made the closest-known flyby to Earth on record. At about three to six metres across, asteroid 2020 QG was captured six hours after its closest approach to Earth by the Zwicky Transient Facility, as per a statement by NASA.

The asteroid turned by 45 approximately degrees as it swung by our planet. Given its size, even if the asteroid had been on an impact trajectory, it would likely have become a fireball after entering the earth’s atmosphere — a phenomenon which happens several times a year.

