In a statement, the US space agency has warned that the space rock will come within 22,000 kilometres of the Earth. It, however, has said that the asteroid will pass by Earth safely.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has warned that a bus-sized asteroid will fly past the Earth on Thursday. The asteroid is named 2020 SW and is around 15 to 30 feet wide.

The NASA has said that the asteroid, which would be speeding at around 27, 900 km per hour, was discovered only in the last week by the Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona in Tucson and it will next fly by Earth on in 2041.

"There are a large number of tiny asteroids like this one, and several of them approach our planet as close as this several times every year. In fact, asteroids of this size impact our atmosphere at an average rate of about once every year or two," said Paul Chodas, director of the Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The US space agency believes that there could be 100 million little asteroids like 2020 SW which could fly past Earth over the next few days. However, there is only a little possibility that they will hit the Earth, the NASA said.

"The detection capabilities of NASA's asteroid surveys are continually improving, and we should now expect to find asteroids of this size a couple of days before they come near our planet," Chodas noted.

Do asteroids pose a threat to Earth?

Although asteroids pose a threat to the Earth, the NASA believe that a civilisation threatening asteroid is extremely rare and will unlikely pass by our planet in the next few million years.

The US space agency believes that an asteroid larger than 140 meters can pose a threat to the Earth but "no asteroid of larger than 140 meters has a chance of hitting the planet in the next hundred years".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma