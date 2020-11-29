The asteroid, as per NASA, is racing towards Earth at a speed of 56,000 miles per hour and has a diameter of 820 metre and a height of 370 metre.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In what will be a special moment for sky gazers, an asteroid, nearly as big as the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Burj Khalifa, will fly past by Earth on Sunday. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which has named the asteroid as (153201) 2000 WO107, has said that the space rock will pass by Earth at 1.08 am (US time).

The asteroid, as per NASA, is racing towards Earth at a speed of 56,000 miles per hour and has a diameter of 820 metre and a height of 370 metre. The US space agency has also classified the asteroid as a near-Earth object (NEO).

"NEOs are comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth's neighbourhood," the space agency said, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

"The scientific interest in comets and asteroids is due largely to their status as the relatively unchanged remnant debris from the solar system formation process some 4.6 billion years ago," NASA noted.

"The giant outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune) formed an agglomeration of billions of comets and the leftover bits and pieces from the formation process are the comets we see today," it further said.

Do asteroid (153201) 2000 WO107 pose a threat to the Earth?

No, the asteroid (153201) 2000 WO107 does not pose a threat to the Earth. The agency on several occasions has said that most asteroids pass by Earth regularly and enter the planet's atmosphere but are not of "the greatest concern". However, only a few pose "threat to the entire civilisation".

"No asteroid of larger than 140 meters has a chance of hitting the Earth in the next hundred years," the US space agency had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma