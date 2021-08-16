Asteroid Bennu offers scientists a window into the early solar system as it was first taking shape billions of years ago and flinging ingredients that could have helped seed life on Earth. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Asteroid Bennu has always been a point of concern ever since it was discovered in the year 1999. There have been multiple speculations regarding the formation of the celestial body and one of them this that Asteroid Bennu was formed in the initial 10 million years of our solar system that is around 4.5 billion years ago.

And now scientists are wondering whether Bennu will strike the earth or not. As per a latest data from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), asteroid Bennu can hit the earth. Yes, however, the researchers also predicted that there is hardly any chances of that happening in the near future. As in asteroid Bennu can strike the earth but in the coming centuries.

What does the study say?

According to a new study by NASA, Beenu's chances of striking Earth have increased from 1-in-2,700 to 1-in-1,750 over the next century or two. The study also helped the scientists to understand Bennu's path, thanks to NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft.

"We shouldn’t be worried about it too much," said Davide Farnocchia, a scientist with NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California's Pasadena, as reported by The Associated Press.

What is Asteroid Bennu?

Asteroid Bennu and other such bodies are named near-Earth objects (NEOs). And experts identify these celestial bodies as the ones which have the possibility of getting 50 million kilometers near the Earth’s orbit.

Asteroid Bennu remains nearby the Earth's space due to its gravitational interactions with other planets and gets closest to the Earth every six years. Asteroid Bennu offers scientists a window into the early solar system as it was first taking shape billions of years ago and flinging ingredients that could have helped seed life on Earth.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft mission

NASA spacecraft OSIRIS-REx has spent nearly two years near Bennu and found that the asteroid is up to 1650 feet and 500 meters wide. However, the spacecraft is on its way back to Earth after it had collected the samples from the large, revolving rubble pile of an asteroid. The samples will reach Earth by 2023.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal