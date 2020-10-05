The spatial body will pass by Earth at a speed of 10.88 kilometres per second which is around 40,000 kilometres per hour.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: An asteroid named 2020 SX3 is moving towards Earth. The NASA reported that this space rock is between 38 and 86 metres wide, which is the size of three double-decker buses. However, it will have no direct impact on Earth as it is going to swing past our home planet. The spatial body will pass by Earth at a speed of 10.88 kilometres per second which is around 40,000 kilometres per hour.

NASA said that the asteroid is going to fly by at a distance of 1.7 million kilometres, but it will be close enough to our home planet to be considered as the near-Earth object (NEO).

NASA explained that "NEOs are comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth’s neighbourhood.” It will be closest to Earth on October 8.

Talking about space stuff, this year's Halloween is going to be a treat for the eye of skywatchers as the moon is going to turn blue

It is said that a blue moon occurs when two full moons land in one calendar month. This event occurs once every two or three years.

However sighting a blue moon on Halloween is surely going to be a spooky event and this is going to happen for the first time in 19 years, stargazers will see a rare Blue Moon on October 31.

The rare nocturnal sun will not be seen again until August 31, 2023 - and on Halloween again until 2039.

If you were living in Western Australia, you might be able to see a blue moon, but anyone living in the central and eastern parts of Australia would miss it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma