New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A humongous asteroid, that is believed to be bigger than world's tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa, will fly past earth very closely on Saturday, August 21. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the asteroid, named as 2016 AJ193, is “potentially hazardous” and is made up of a cluster of 1,000 rocks.



The massive asteroid is speeding towards earth at 94,208 km per hour. The number is recorded by a US agency who is keeping a close eye on the asteroid. At this speed, the asteroid is likely to pass within 3,427,903 km of Earth. Asteroid 2016 AJ193 has been classified by NASA as a Near-Earth Asteroid and is currently on its way to miss Earth by 212,971,5 miles at 3:10 pm GMT (8:40 pm IST) on Saturday 21 August. As per Sputnik news report, this particular visit of the asteroid is defined as the closest approach towards Earth for at least the next 65 years.



What is the size of asteroid '2016 AJ193':



It is believed that the asteroid 2016 AJ193 is approximately 1.4 km wide and 4,500 feet in diameter. The '2016 AJ193' is so huge that it is 1.5 times the size of the Burj Khalifa, and over 4.5 times the size of the Eiffel Tower. However, as per the prediction of the space agency, the asteroid is in its approximated path and it will not cause any harm to Earth.



Can people see the asteroid with a bare eye?



No, it will not be visible to the bare eye. Astronomers will be able to spot the asteroid with the help of telescopes for their study and research purpose. In the year 2016, this particular asteroid was spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) facility. This facility is a part of Hawaii’s Haleakala Observatory in the US.



According to scientists the asteroid 2016 AJ193 orbits the Sun. However, while travelling towards Earth’s orbit, it goes in Jupiter’s direction. NASA began to observe the asteroid on August 20 and will continue with the work till August 24 with the help of radar. The space agency is currently tracking over 26,000 near-Earth asteroids including over 1,000 potentially hazardous asteroids.



What are near-earth objects (NEOS)?



A Near-Earth object is defined as those asteroids and comets with orbits around the Sun that lie partly between 0.983 and 1.3 astronomical units away from the sun. The distance between an astronomical unit is roughly 150 million kilometres (93 million miles) - the average distance between the Sun and Earth.

