Washington (USA) | Jagran Trending Desk: 2020 has been one of the toughest years for mankind. From tsunamis to earthquakes to a pandemic, humanity has faced some serious crisis in 2020, leaving people across the world scared and worried. However, it seems like 2020 is not just over yet as US’ space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has warned that an asteroid “will make a close approach towards Earth and will be closer to the planet than the Moon” on September 1.

According to NASA, the asteroid, which is named as ‘asteroid 2011 ES4’, was first discovered in 2011. The asteroid, which will pass by Earth at an estimated distance of 1.2 lakh km, passes by the planet in every nine years.

The asteroid 2011 ES4, which is 20-meter-wide, will pass by Earth at a speed of 29,367 km per hour. The scientists, however, say that there is nothing to worry because even if the asteroid 2011 ES4 move from its trajectory, it will be destroyed in the atmosphere before touching the surface of the Earth.

“Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less and an absolute magnitude (H) of 22.0 or less are considered PHAs,” the NASA had said in a statement earlier this year.

The US space agency had further said that the asteroid will help researchers and scientists to study about the history of the solar system.

Earlier this month, the NASA had also said that an asteroid named Asteroid 2018VP1, which was first identified by the Palomar Observatory in California in 2018, will pass by the Earth a day before the US Presidential election in November. The NASA, however, has said that the asteroid, which will have a diameter of 0.002 km, will not have a deep impact on the Earth.

