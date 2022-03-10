New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The voters of Punjab have given their verdict. Aam Aadmi Party is set to form the government in state assembly with a thumping majority of 92 seats of 117 as per the election trends. While the AAP leaders such as party chief Arvind Kejriwal, CM-designate Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha and others are grabbing headlines for obvious reasons, if there is one unexpected name that is trending on social media amid all the election bells and sounds, it’s actor and TV show presenter Archana Puran Singh.

Archana Puran Singh started trending on social media, soon after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu began to trail from Amritsar East assembly segment of Punjab. Soon the results came that had Aam Aadmi Party’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur defeating Sidhu by a margin of 6750 seats. Following this, social media users sprinkled their salty humour on electoral wounds that Punjab election results gave to Navjot Singh Sidhu. People speculated that it’s just a matter of time before Sidhu could be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a laughing judge, putting existing judge Archana Puran Singh’s job at stake.

Here is how people on social media reacted.

Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in Punjab election

Archana Puran singh is scared for her seat at #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/KLtEEHJRJS — padosii (@padosiii) March 10, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu loses his Seat second time... First was to Archana Puran Singh 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/U8Q1QyGIsj — M 🕸️ M (@mee2wee__) March 10, 2022

Archana Puran Singh right now pic.twitter.com/rQhrft7zup — Prabudh Singh (@prabuddhaaa) March 10, 2022

#NavjotSinghSidhu is all set to return back to Kapil Sharma show.



Archana Puran Singh : pic.twitter.com/izr8Tmkyvc — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) March 10, 2022

The only person who is not happy to see Sidhu losing is Archana Puran Singh.#PunjabElections2022 — Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) March 10, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu was a regular judge on the comedy shows hosted by Kapil Sharma. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh in February 2019 reportedly due to his comments on the Pulwama terrorist attack. While condemning the attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, he had said “terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion)”, adding that one couldn’t blame an entire nation for such attacks. He also called for a “dialogue to find a permanent solution to end the bloodshed.”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma