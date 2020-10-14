iPhone 12 5G Launch: The launch of the iPhone 12 has also triggered a meme fest on Twitter, with netizens going nuts over almost everything related to the iPhone. From its price to its design to its new features, the internet is flooded with the memes.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Apple on Tuesday unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 12 series with 5G support and updated A14 Bionic chip. The Cupertino-based tech giant has launched four models of iPhone 12 -- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini -- for its customers. Surely, it was one of the most waited moment in Millenials lives as the iPhone is one of the most used and loved smartphone in the world.

The launch of the iPhone 12 has also triggered a meme fest on Twitter, with netizens going nuts over almost everything related to the iPhone. From its price to its design to its new features, the internet is flooded with the memes.

Here are some of the most hilarious memes regarding the launch of iPhone 12:

my iphone after the new iphone 12 was announced pic.twitter.com/sIepTrfqSf — GØHAN (@sandavidcito) October 13, 2020

How it must feeling holding an iPhone 12 mini after years of having a giant phone pic.twitter.com/J314N1YH8v — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 13, 2020

apple added a new payment option for iPhone 12 omgg #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/hA8OLFzu2L — 𝓰𝓲𝓰𝓲 ♡︎ BECKY SMITH NOTICED ME! (@gigicardigan) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 seeing iPhone 12 being unveiled #iphone12 pic.twitter.com/ZaeVcbeYzt — spooky teagan (@KatycatTeagan) October 13, 2020

Apple pressing the button that slows down older phones after announcing the iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZoYmQktaLi — Haresh V (@haryshv) October 13, 2020

The much-anticipated series starts from $699 onwards. In addition to the three regular variants like the previous series, Apple also launched iPhone 12 Mini which has been priced at $699 (approx Rs 47,600 by direct conversion) and sports features same as that of iPhone 12, except a 5.4-inch display.

The iPhone 12 is priced at $799 (approx Rs 58,400), iPhone 12 Pro at $999 (approx Rs 73,000) and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,099 (approx Rs 80,000).

Posted By: Talib Khan