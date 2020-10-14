New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Apple on Tuesday unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 12 series with 5G support and updated A14 Bionic chip. The Cupertino-based tech giant has launched four models of iPhone 12 -- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini -- for its customers. Surely, it was one of the most waited moment in Millenials lives as the iPhone is one of the most used and loved smartphone in the world.

The launch of the iPhone 12 has also triggered a meme fest on Twitter, with netizens going nuts over almost everything related to the iPhone. From its price to its design to its new features, the internet is flooded with the memes.

Here are some of the most hilarious memes regarding the launch of iPhone 12:

The much-anticipated series starts from $699 onwards. In addition to the three regular variants like the previous series, Apple also launched iPhone 12 Mini which has been priced at $699 (approx Rs 47,600 by direct conversion) and sports features same as that of iPhone 12, except a 5.4-inch display.

The iPhone 12 is priced at $799 (approx Rs 58,400), iPhone 12 Pro at $999 (approx Rs 73,000) and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,099 (approx Rs 80,000).

