New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Every now and then, we see some things on the internet which sometimes amaze us, leave us confused or make us laugh. Now, an amazing video has surfaced on social media in which an artist draws five sketches at once. The internet is just amazed by the artist's extraordinary skills. The video was posted by Brian Roemmele on Twitter. Take a look at the viral video.

Sharing the video, Brian wrote, "Freehand drawing 5x."

In the video, we see that the artist draws the sketches of five superheroes at once. He draws Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and two others.

Netizens are just amazed by this amazing talent and some people are in disbelief. one person commented, "I..... I don't understand. I simply don't understand." A Twitter user commented, "I wish I had 1/5th of this person's talent", meanwhile another person commented, "Humans are pretty remarkable".

But like always, netizens have a funny take on everything. One person hilariously commented, "how the Japanese anime studios expect their underpaid animators to work", and another person commented, "I guess God just didn’t want me to have any talent". One person hilariously wrote, "That’s absolutely amazing! I tried walking and chewing gum once. Did not go as planned…". Some people expressed their surprised reactions through memes. Take a look at some funny reactions.

OMG. That is the most crazy amazing thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Wgy93rnzLR — MouseClayTia 💙 🐭 💙 (@MouseClayT) May 23, 2022

SIMPLY NOT FAIR TO BE THIS GIFTED 😳 pic.twitter.com/UsN7EqBYSx — SilverAndBlackPanther (@SNBPanther) May 22, 2022

The video has more than 900 thousand views and about 12 thousand likes on Twitter. Moreover, it has over 2000 retweets and over 1000 quote tweets.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav