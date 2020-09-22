New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday released its Artemis Mission plan to land two astronauts on Moon by 2024. According to a report published by NASA, the administration is planning to land the first woman and next man on the moon in its first phase of the lunar mission. In the last few years, NASA has established sustainable exploration identifying the key technology, science, human missions, commercial and international partnerships to make their Artemis missions possible and land astronauts on the Moon.

“We’re going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers. As we build up a sustainable presence, we’re also building momentum toward those first human steps on the Red Planet,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

The early preparations for Artemis Mission have already been done. After a hot fire test, the integration of the spacecraft will be performed in Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's Artemis mission is scheduled to carry out in 4 phases.

In the first phase of NASA’s Artemis mission, it will begin the commercial delivery system on Moon and will perform a new scientific investigation along with a technology demonstration by the end of 2021. Their team has prepared some special suits which are more flexible and efficient than those were used in the Apollo mission. This will help the astronauts to collect different samples and experiments within seven days.

NASA mentioned in its press release that it will launch two components by 2023 and they are- the power and propulsion element and the habitation and logistics outpost. The Artemis mission will mostly focus on the useable resources present on the moon. However, NASA is yet to decide about phase three and phase four gateways.

Posted By: Srishti Goel