New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indians are big foodies at heart and there is no denying it. Whether it is street food or dishes that come right out of a five-star kitchen - we love them all! Also, while videos of several interesting dishes keep on appearing on our social media handles, a latest version of the humble Momo has left us all drooling.

A video shared on Instagram of a gigantic Momo weighing 2 kilograms has gone viral on internet. It was shared by a food blogger named Disha via the handle ‘Whatafoodiegirl’. It features the ‘Bahubali Gold Momo', which is not just special because of its size but the condiments accompanying it. And one of the condiments is pure 24 Karat edible gold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha || Foodblogger/ Chef || (@whatafoodiegirl)

It is the 'Messy Adda' in Mumbai that is selling the Bahubali Gold Momo. The Momo is filled with veggies along with mozzarella cheese and has edible 24-karat gold on top. It is served with an orange mint mojito, two chocolate momos, three chutneys, and a mayonnaise dip. While Momo has met with several innovations in India, from Tandoori Momo to Kurkure Momo, 'Messy Adda' has decided to take the Momo love of the nation to a new level!

The blogger also mentioned the price of the Bahubali Gold momo which costs around Rs 1,299. This humongous Momo can serve around 6 to 8 people but one will have to pre-order to have it.

The viral video of Bahubali Gold Momo has garnered over 71K likes and one million views till now. Netizens had mixed reactions to it. While some were curious to try it, others said that it would be a waste of money.

One user said, "Crazyyy but innovative." Another wrote, "This is something new, I wanna totally dig on that big momo ….not that fantasized by the gold but that big momo is really a fantasy."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha